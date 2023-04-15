Dull output, higher price put sugar stocks in a sweet spot

Sonjoy Mohanty, director general, Isma said the industry body will wait for sugar production data by this month-end and will review sugar production estimates for SS23 only thereafter. However, as per analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, sugar output estimates for the current season (SS23) is set to see a sharp cut from 35.5 mt earlier to about 33 mt due to lower yields and recovery rates across states, particularly Maharashtra and Karnataka, which faced unseasonal rains.