Dumping duty unlikely on Indonesian viscose2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:39 AM IST
Dropping the move to impose the duty would be a relief for domestic textile manufacturers, which were facing the prospect of trade disruptions, lower competitiveness, and economic losses.
The Union finance ministry may not impose anti-dumping duty (ADD) on viscose staple fibre (VSF) from Indonesia as it may worsen the shortage of the key raw material for India’s textile industry, two people aware of the development said.
