Dumping duty unlikely on Indonesian viscose

The second person cited above said the duty on VSF was recommended amid efforts to improve quality, and it is not expected any more. “The industry understands that there is a need for quality, but the government must realize that our buyers cannot be affected. There is tough competition from Bangladesh and Vietnam, and if buyers get a better deal, they will not source from India. It can’t be quality by force. The government should take an interim step where there may be a voluntary approach to it for a year," the person added.

