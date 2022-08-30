Duty free access for ODOP goods in trade pacts mooted

Goyal said that for several decades, the fruits of development were asymmetric and confined to some regions. But there has been a fundamental shift in government thinking in the last eight years and ODOP is aligned with this vision of taking prosperity to every part of the country. “We are doing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) where we are looking at duty-free access for all these products. So we can create international acceptance of these products," Goyal said at the launch of the One District One Product gift catalogue and storefront on the public procurement portal GeM.