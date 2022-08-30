Duty free access for ODOP goods in trade pacts mooted

Duty free access for ODOP goods in trade pacts mooted2 min read . 12:32 AM IST
NEW DELHI :The union government is looking to get duty-free access for Indian products identified under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in order to boost exports, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.
Goyal said that for several decades, the fruits of development were asymmetric and confined to some regions. But there has been a fundamental shift in government thinking in the last eight years and ODOP is aligned with this vision of taking prosperity to every part of the country. “We are doing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) where we are looking at duty-free access for all these products. So we can create international acceptance of these products," Goyal said at the launch of the One District One Product gift catalogue and storefront on the public procurement portal GeM.
Under the ODOP scheme, the department of commerce is working with states to turn each district into an export hub by identifying products with export potential. For instance, petha has been identified for Agra in Uttar Pradesh, rose from Ajmer in Rajasthan and milk products from Hisar in Haryana.
The minister asked ministries, departments and other government bodies to consider ODOP products exclusively for gifting both within and outside India. He said the G20 summit which is set to take place in India soon is a great opportunity, with well-curated exhibitions of good quality ODOP products and tours of craft villages.
Goyal also called for expansion of the list of GI tagged products by simplifying, streamlining and fast tracking the GI tagging process.
PTI adds: Goyal said these products, which include gold jewellery, toys, handicrafts and handlooms, hold huge opportunities.
The minister also suggested a five-point approach for ODOP success and that includes developing one-stop gifting destinations with high quality suppliers; involving students of institutions like National Institute of Design; and extensive training sessions for artisans.