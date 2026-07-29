New Delhi: Fuel stations are moving oil marketing companies (OMCs) to bear the cost of quality checks for ethanol-blended fuel, highlighting ongoing challenges in rolling out a fuel the government claims burns cleaner, saves forex, and helps farmers.
Fuel dealers press govt to bear cost of E20 quality check
SummaryRetailers said OMCs prescribed regular E20 quality tests using a water-mixing method that renders the sample unfit for use. They have reached out to OMCs and asked the petroleum ministry to notify a SOP, approve non-destructive testing equipment, reimburse dealers until such systems are put in place
New Delhi: Fuel stations are moving oil marketing companies (OMCs) to bear the cost of quality checks for ethanol-blended fuel, highlighting ongoing challenges in rolling out a fuel the government claims burns cleaner, saves forex, and helps farmers.
About the Authors
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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