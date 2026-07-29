Fuel dealers press govt to bear cost of E20 quality check

“These malpractices also create an unfair market for genuine dealers and adversely impact the availability of quality fuel to consumers. In this context, I would like to request you to kindly direct the district magistrates/collectors and enforcement agencies such as civil supplies, police and legal metrology departments to conduct coordinated inspections, sampling and surprise checks under the relevant provisions of the above said control orders at petrol pumps storage points, suspected unauthorized storage locations and take action and curb such malpractices effectively,” the letter said.