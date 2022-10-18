Early Diwali for farmers as govt hikes MSP of 6 rabi crops3 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 11:45 PM IST
The increase is in line with govt’s decision to fix MSP at a minimum of 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production
NEW DELHI : Farmers of six rabi crops have reason to rejoice this Diwali, with the government raising minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce on Tuesday.