NEW DELHI : Farmers of six rabi crops have reason to rejoice this Diwali, with the government raising minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce on Tuesday.

The government will buy lentil (masur), wheat, barley, gram, rapeseed/mustard and safflower at higher prices from farmers during the 2023-24 marketing season, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said after a meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA).

Following the revision, the procurement price of wheat, the most crucial winter crop, has touched ₹2,125, while that for lentil (masur) has touched ₹6,000 per quintal.

“The absolute highest increase in minimum support price has been approved for lentil (masur) at ₹500 per quintal, followed by rapeseed and mustard at ₹400 per quintal. For safflower, an increase of ₹209 per quintal has been approved. For wheat, gram and barley, an increase of ₹110 per quintal, ₹105 per quintal, ₹100 per quintal, respectively, has been approved," Thakur told reporters.

Minimum support price is the price at which the Centre procures grains and other produce from farmers.

As of now, the government fixes the minimum support price for 23 crops grown in both kharif and rabi seasons.

Sowing for rabi crops is set to begin soon, and the promise for higher minimum support price is expected to boost farmer sentiments dampened by steep inflation that has raised costs and squeezed margins.

The increase is in line with the Centre’s decision to fix minimum support price at a minimum of 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production, aiming at ensuring fair remuneration to farmers. The maximum rate of return is 104% for rapeseed and mustard, followed by 100% for wheat, 85% for lentils, 66% for gram, 60% for barley, and 50% for safflower.

Thakur said the increases would not fuel inflationary pressure and instead help strengthen the agricultural market and raise farmers’ income.

According to the fourth advance estimates of the agriculture ministry (2021-22), since 2014-15, there has been a renewed focus on increasing the production of oilseeds and pulses, which has yielded good results. Oilseeds production has risen from 27.51 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 37.70 mt in 2021-22. Pulses production has shown a similar trend. The Seed Minikits programme is a major tool for introducing new varieties of seeds in farmers’ fields and is instrumental in increasing the seed replacement rate, it said.

In the case of pulses, productivity has increased from 728 kg/ha (2014-15) to 892 kg/ha, an increase of 22.53%. Similarly, in oilseed crops, productivity has increased from 1,075 kg/ha (2014-15) to 1,292 kg/ha.

The government wants to increase the production of oilseeds and pulses for greater self-reliance.

The formulated strategies aim to increase production through area expansion, productivity through high-yielding varieties (HYVs), minimum support price support and procurement.

“Minimum support prices have been raised keeping in mind the need to provide farmers fair remuneration. This year, however, the Centre will have interest in ensuring that wheat procurement is on target as stocks have come down as of September due to deployment in the PM-food scheme for the poor," Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis said in a report.

“The inflation concern is still there as higher prices offered for wheat could lead to market prices rising by a higher rate. Wheat/atta inflation for September was at 17.4%, while masur was at 6.6%. In the case of gram, it was less than 1%- hence a low increase in minimum support price," the report said.