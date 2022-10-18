Early Diwali for farmers as govt  hikes  MSP of 6 rabi crops

According to the fourth advance estimates of the agriculture ministry (2021-22), since 2014-15, there has been a renewed focus on increasing the production of oilseeds and pulses, which has yielded good results. Oilseeds production has risen from 27.51 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 37.70 mt in 2021-22. Pulses production has shown a similar trend. The Seed Minikits programme is a major tool for introducing new varieties of seeds in farmers’ fields and is instrumental in increasing the seed replacement rate, it said.