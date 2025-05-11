Early monsoon in India sparks hopes for bumper harvests, easing inflation
SummaryMonsoon rains are expected to hit Kerala on 27 May, five days earlier than usual, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. In 2024, the monsoon had reached the coast of Kerala on 30 May, 8 June in 2023, 29 May in 2022, 3 June in 2021 and 1 June in 2020.
New Delhi: India is anticipating a boost to its crucial farm sector as the monsoon rains are forecast to arrive in Kerala on 27 May, the earliest in six years, raising hopes for bumper Kharif harvests.
