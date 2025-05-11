Early monsoon in India sparks hopes for bumper harvests, easing inflation

According to the IMD, the above-normal seasonal rainfall is ‘very likely’ over most parts of the country, except some areas in Northwest India, Northeast India, and South Peninsular India, where below-normal rain is expected. On 15 April, IMD said that India is expected to receive an above-normal monsoon from June to September this year. The southwest monsoon rainfall in 2025 is most likely to be above normal (>104% of the Long Period Average (LPA)). The seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 105% of LPA with a model error of ± 5%. The LPA of the season rainfall during 1971-2020 was 87 cm.