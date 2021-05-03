Early Q4 earnings show inflation hit on margins

Cement companies have reported better numbers despite a steep rise in input costs mainly on account of the healthy revenue growth and better realization on an annual basis, according to Rusmik Oza, executive vice president and head of fundamental research, Kotak Securities. “There is a certain impact of higher raw material cost visible in FMCG companies. The steep rise in copper and steel prices to a near-decade high is a cause for concern for the manufacturing sector and will eat into margins in the coming quarters," Oza said.