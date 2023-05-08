Early warning indicators in the works to assess stress in financial sector: DEA Secy

Early warning indicators in the works to assess stress in financial sector: DEA Secy4 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Ajay Seth said that the indicators would capture information from the financial markets, global markets, the economy, in addition to the set of early warning indicators released by the RBI in its report on financial stability, which will enable the govt to take corrective measures in time
NEW DELHI : India will create a wide set of early warning indicators to assess any developing stress in the financial sector and take quick remedial measures, said Ajay Seth, secretary of the department of economic affairs after conclusion of the 27th Financial Stability and Development Council meeting on Monday.
