Early warning indicators in the works to assess stress in financial sector: DEA Secy

“The latest report on financial stability by RBI has brought out financial stability stress indicators. This is one set of indicators. There has to be a wide set of indicators which captures information from the financial market as well as global markets as well as the real economy. It is an evolving work that how does one assess, get a sense of the stress. The idea is to identify the stress much earlier before it becomes prominent enough to reach a difficult situation," Seth elaborated, while responding to questions after the Council’s meeting.

