Ease of Doing Business 2.0: Can Deregulation Supercharge India’s Growth?

The Government of India tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25 on Friday, January 31, emphasizing deregulation as a key driver of the nation's economic growth. India plans to use deregulation as the process wherever possible and necessary but acknowledges the need for appropriate regulatory intervention in certain cases.

India's target for fostering the Ease of Doing Business 2.0 is to boost capital formation, accelerate employment, and foster output growth. But what does deregulation mean for everyday citizens, entrepreneurs, and India Inc.?

Advertisement

What is Deregulation? Deregulation is the process of removing government oversight of a particular industry. The government takes this step to foster more competition in the market and fuel the economic growth of a sector.

Deregulation makes it easier for businesses and corporations to enter the market freely. India's commitment to making a liberalised economy needs a key step, deregulation, which Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran earlier said and was reiterated in the economic survey.

“The focus of reforms and economic policy must now be on systematic deregulation… Once some regulations are repealed or simplified, the remaining ones become progressively easier. It is like peeling an onion,” said the CEA at a press conference cited by multiple media outlets.

Advertisement

The aviation and telecom sectors are a few examples of sectors in India where industries thrived after the government's deregulation. Even though deregulations boost “ease of doing business” it has to be carried out in a cautious way to prevent “too much deregulation.”

Modi Government’s Deregulation Stance The Narendra Modi government's stance on deregulation has been raging for many years since the government was formed in 2014. The government has scrapped close to 1,178 laws; out of these, 335 were Acts which were amending existing laws, according to a Consumer Unity & Trust Society report released in 2018.

Advertisement

“The Government's resources are limited and should be used judiciously. Repeal of inoperative legislations might not be the best tool for regulatory reform when the objective is to highlight it as a major achievement,” said the report.

India's deregulation move comes at a time when the nation is aiming to boost its economic position as geopolitical tensions amongst countries rise with other Asian nations.

“Lowering the cost of business through deregulation will make a significant contribution to accelerating economic growth and employment amidst unprecedented global challenges,” said the economic data release on January 31.

Advertisement

India's gross foreign direct investments (FDIs) increased 17.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $55.6 billion in FY25, compared to $47.2 billion in the first eight months of FY24.

“India will need to improve its global competitiveness through grassroots-level structural reforms and deregulation to reinforce its medium-term growth potential,” said the survey report.

Also Read | The Great Indian Tomato Mystery: Why your curry costs more than ever

Risks of too much deregulation According to Mint's earlier report, excessive deregulation can lead to market imbalances without appropriate oversight. Hence, industry experts highlighted the need to approach the process cautiously and implement robust safeguards.

Advertisement

Market imbalances, exploitation of resources and systemic risks undermining long-term stability are the few side effects of too much deregulation.

Way ahead for India India is planning and taking steps towards attracting more foreign investment and also to help Indian exporters base strong with simpler laws and shifting terms towards creating ease of doing business compared to earlier years.

“Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) 2.0 should be a state government-led initiative focused on fixing the root causes behind the unease of doing business,” said the survey report.

Advertisement

Also Read | From rails to renewables: How each sector is pinning its hopes on Budget 2025

The document also highlighted potential areas such as Legal status and admin, Land, Building and Construction, Labour, Utilities, Transport, Logistics, Buying and Selling, Environment, and sector-specific like Excise, food safety, etc., where regulations and provisions affect businesses.

The Centre is likely to liberalise standards and controls, set legal safeguards for enforcement, reduce tariffs and fees, and use risk-based regulations, according to the economic report card released on January 31.

Experts take Experts like Vivek Jalan, Partner Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, said that the survey emphasizes deregulation and simplification of business procedures as a compulsion rather than an option in the current geopolitical environment.

Advertisement

“This can be done by reducing layers of operational conditions to policies to prevent abuse and making them incomprehensible and complicated. Therefore, simplification of TDS/TCS in norms in Income Tax, MOOWR/IGCR Scheme in Customs and, of course, simplification of GST is what seems on the anvil in the budget going forward, among other policy changes,” he said.

On the growth front, Partner and Leader Economic Advisory at PwC India said, “It may be challenging to achieve the projected growth rate of 6.3–6.8%, given that growth in the fast lane is predicated on difficult deregulation and reforms at grass-roots level.”

Advertisement