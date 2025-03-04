India’s chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday warned that recent policy actions across the world could hinder global growth and emphasized the need to foster optimism in India by easing economic activity.

Speaking at a post-budget webinar organized by the department of financial services, he said economic activity with minimal compliance, inspection, and licensing requirements will foster optimism about growth.

"The budget announced by the honourable finance minister, under the guidance of the honourable prime minister, places a high degree of emphasis on deregulation and ease of doing business," he said, adding the budget 2025 focussed on three critical reforms: strengthening investment climate and ease of doing business, enhancing regulatory efficiency and financial stability.

The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented by Nageswaran on 31 January, a day before the Union Budget 2025-26, recommends freeing up enterprises, especially small and medium businesses, highlighting burdensome regulations stifling growth.

To be sure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to establish a deregulation commission to reduce state intervention in governance.

On 4 March, Hindustan Times reported that the Centre may launch a national deregulation commission by May to propose reforms easing rules, fast-tracking approvals, and removing business barriers.

The report said a task force led by Union cabinet secretary T.V. Somanathan is shaping the proposed commission, which will draft policies for an 'Ease of Doing Business 2.0 plan' to drive growth amid global challenges.

"(An) enormous investment climate is necessary when global FDI flows are likely to be affected, utilizing global risk aversion, investment climate needs to be maintained as that would create capital formation, create jobs and sustain economic growth," Nageswaran said.

"A modern, responsive regulatory framework is an indispensable condition, or a prerequisite, to create unfavourable good, conducive investment climate," he added.

FDI destination Nageswaran said India has become one of the world's most attractive investment destinations, as reflected in strong FDI inflows over the years, but cautioned that the country cannot afford to be complacent.

"We need to continue to focus on improving regulatory clarity, easy business operations, and make sure that the plumbing of our regulatory framework corresponds with the broad vision," he added.

India saw a rebound in foreign direct investment (FDI) in FY25, with gross inflows rising 17.9% year-on-year to $55.6 billion in the first eight months, up from $47.2 billion in the same period of 2023-24, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.

Cumulatively, FDI inflows into India have exceeded $1 trillion from April 2000 to September 2024.

Nageswaran emphasized the crucial role of foreign investment in India's economic growth and development, noting that as a current account deficit country, India requires both portfolio and direct investments.

"Over time, many countries, including India, have realized the importance of balancing investor protection with state sovereignty. The goal is to safeguard national interest while encouraging foreign investment," he said.

"As with everything, it is a balancing act, and we are prepared to iterate our approach," he added.

Nageswaran noted that the global investment landscape and international jurisprudence have evolved significantly, with investors now seeking stronger protections, particularly in emerging markets.

"These developments have led to the decision to revise and update India's model bid to align with international laws while ensuring the country remains an attractive investment destination, especially for medium enterprises from advanced economies," he said.

"The new model, therefore, will be more attuned to the demands of a dynamic global investment environment," he added.

Nageswaran said India is revising its model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) after a decade to align with evolving global investment trends and investor demands for stronger protections as countries worldwide update their frameworks to address modern challenges.