Easing rubber, crude prices to support tyre companies’ margin recovery in H2 FY23: Icra

NEW DELHI: Demand for tyres in India is likely to grow 6-8% in FY23, with tyre manufacturers witnessing margins expansion in second half of the fiscal. Demand will be driven by strong growth in OE (original equipment), and a slight increase growth in replacement volumes as well as softening prices of natural rubber and crude oil derivatives since July,rating agency Icra Ltd. said on Monday.
OE demand will witness a low double-digit growth supported by factors like easing supply-related headwinds in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, improving two-wheeler (2W) demand, and strong growth in commercial vehicle (CV) segment amid favourable macro-economic environment, Icra said.
“Replacement demand, which forms around two-third of tyre demand, is likely to witness mid-single digit growth in FY23 following a strong FY22," it said.
The growth in tyre exports from India was robust in FY22, supported by healthy demand from key export destinations such as the US and European nations. However, the economic slowdown in the US and European nations is expected to impact export demand and growth is expected to be flat in FY23. Over the next three years, tyre demand growth is pegged at 6-8% (CAGR) supported by stable replacement demand.
“Tyre industry revenues continue to breach record high levels as they recorded a strong YoY growth of 29% during H1 FY2023 driven by stable demand and favourable realisations. The revenues in H2 will remain supported by strong OE demand even as export prospects are subdued," said Nithya Debbadi, assistant vice president and sector head, Icra.
Debbadi added that for the fourth straight quarter, industry profit margins remain affected by the effect of elevated input and freight costs. “However, with the softening prices of natural rubber and crude oil derivatives since July 2022 and a stable pricing environment, the industry’s margins will witness expansion in H2 FY23. The same might not be significant given the higher OE skew in the revenue mix. The margins shall remain exposed to vulnerability in movement in crude and rubber prices, going forward."
Tyre industry has been investing around 10% of its revenues in capacity expansion over the past few years. Icra expects the industry to continue to invest 10-12% of the revenues in the medium term. While part of the capex will be debt-funded, the credit profiles of tyre manufacturers would be supported by healthy earnings and cash reserves.
