Easter without eggs? How eggflation is reshaping tradition - What replaces eggs in 2025?

Egg hunting is an essential tradition for Easter every year, particularly for children. However, this year, due to soaring egg prices in the United States, this tradition will change slightly. People across the United States are opting for other alternatives this year to celebrate Easter.

What is the Easter egg hunting tradition? Easter egg hunt is a treasure hunt activity in which coloured, decorated eggs are hidden and children search for them. This tradition symbolises new life, reflecting the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter. In some Western countries, eggs highlight the empty tomb of Jesus Christ.

What's the alternative to Easter eggs? Potatoes have become a popular option, replacing Easter eggs in 2025. The idea of colouring potatoes instead of eggs is not new, which made rounds after the price hike in 2023. Several social media influencers are promoting the idea of using potatoes for Easter. Videos have emerged on Facebook, Instagram and other platforms, where people are promoting the idea of dyeing potatoes and other alternatives to eggs.

Apart from potatoes, marshmallows, plastic eggs, foil eggs etc. An Instagram handle, crowded_kitchen, shared the recipe of Peanut Butter Easter eggs. The video caption says, “Eggs are way too expensive right now 🥚💸 – make your own Peanut Butter Easter Eggs that look like actual eggs instead!”

Why are egg prices going up? One of the major reasons for the rising egg prices in the United States is bird flu. Authorities have slaughtered millions of chickens to contain the spread, leading to a shortage in the supply of eggs. This has resulted in soaring egg prices, which are one of the major indicators of food inflation in the United States. In March, egg prices hit a record high of $6.23 per dozen, reported AP. In some places, egg prices have also touched over $10.

