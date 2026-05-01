New Delhi: Eating out or grabbing a roadside snack may get costlier after state-run oil companies sharply raised the prices of commercial cooking gas by nearly 50% on Friday—according to distributors—amid supply constraints linked to the West Asia war.
Eating out, international travel costlier after commercial LPG, ATF price hike
SummaryInternational travel, too, might get more expensive, with prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for international flights being raised, according to a statement by state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation.
New Delhi: Eating out or grabbing a roadside snack may get costlier after state-run oil companies sharply raised the prices of commercial cooking gas by nearly 50% on Friday—according to distributors—amid supply constraints linked to the West Asia war.
About the Authors
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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