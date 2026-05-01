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Eating out, international travel costlier after commercial LPG, ATF price hike

Rituraj BaruahEshita Gain
4 min read1 May 2026, 08:35 PM IST
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder—used largely by restaurants and hotels—now costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,071.50 in Delhi, up <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>993 from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,078.50 earlier.
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder—used largely by restaurants and hotels—now costs ₹3,071.50 in Delhi, up ₹993 from ₹2,078.50 earlier. (PTI)
Summary

International travel, too, might get more expensive, with prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for international flights being raised, according to a statement by state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation.

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New Delhi: Eating out or grabbing a roadside snack may get costlier after state-run oil companies sharply raised the prices of commercial cooking gas by nearly 50% on Friday—according to distributors—amid supply constraints linked to the West Asia war.

New Delhi: Eating out or grabbing a roadside snack may get costlier after state-run oil companies sharply raised the prices of commercial cooking gas by nearly 50% on Friday—according to distributors—amid supply constraints linked to the West Asia war.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder—used largely by restaurants and hotels—now costs 3,071.50 in Delhi, up 993 from 2,078.50 earlier. Likewise, a 5-kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinder—used by immigrant labourers and students from other states staying in rented accommodation—will now come for 810.50 in Delhi, up 261 from 549 earlier.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder—used largely by restaurants and hotels—now costs 3,071.50 in Delhi, up 993 from 2,078.50 earlier. Likewise, a 5-kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinder—used by immigrant labourers and students from other states staying in rented accommodation—will now come for 810.50 in Delhi, up 261 from 549 earlier.

International travel, too, might get more expensive, with prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for international flights being raised, according to a statement by state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation. ATF for international airlines has risen by about 5%, with prices in Delhi up by $76.55 per kl to $1,435.31 per kl, according to industry sources.

Also Read | Fuel for thought? War disruptions spike interest in EV retrofits

Bulk diesel, which is used by industries and state transport corporations, has also seen a price hike of around 12 per litre, although retail petrol, diesel, domestic LPG, and jet fuel for domestic airlines have been left untouched.

“Price revisions have been limited to select industrial segments, which constitute a relatively small share of overall consumption and are subject to routine monthly adjustments based on prevailing international prices,” Indian Oil said in its statement, adding that bulk and commercial LPG comprise 1% of India’s total LPG consumption, which stands at around 33 million tonnes.

Restaurants, eateries to be hit

Experts said the price increases may lead to inflationary pressure, but probably not a major hit given their limited share in the overall market of LPG and jet fuel.

“There may be some impact—some airlines are already increasing prices,” N.R. Bhanumurthy, director, Madras School of Economics said. “We need to wait and see whether restaurants and hotels also resort to price hikes.”

According to Pranav Rungta, vice-president of the National Restaurants Association of India, that is now likely to happen.

“Deciding prices for items on their menu and changing menu cards is also a time-consuming and expensive exercise,” Rungta said. “Those restaurants that already hiked prices in the past few weeks may be forced to absorb this rising cost. Fuel can account for 2-5% of a typical restaurant’s total costs.”

He also spoke of restaurants being hit by price hikes on inputs—like, for example, paneer and bread—which are made in industrial units that rely on commercial LPG. Some restaurants have also begun switching to electric equipment and installing piped natural gas (PNG), but the transition has been slow.

Noting that the price rise was inevitable but higher than anticipated, Anurag Katriar, founder of Degustibus Hospitality, said, “It’s too early to say whether I will be absorbing the cost or passing it on to consumers. In the immediate term, I don’t see myself making any changes, but if this persists, I may not have an option but to pass on some cost.”

Also Read | IPL offers relief to bars, eateries after LPG disruption

The Mumbai-based restaurant company operates brands such as Indigo, Indigo Deli, Neel and Tote on the Turf.

“If you want six cylinders, you may not get them at once, but you can get three, which is enough for a few days,” he said. “Those in the luxury space may be able to absorb costs, but affordable dining and QSRs may have to pass them on.” Over the longer term, he said that migration to PNG is the solution.

Roadside vendors, who have already been hit by earlier price rises and government checks on stocking, say they will be hit further.

Aklu Sahni, a roadside vendor in New Delhi, said cylinder availability remains erratic, forcing him to rely on 5-kg units. “We are already operating only about three days a week… and may cut timings further. I’ve raised samosa prices to 15 from 10, and some of my friends have already gone back home,” he said.

Ravi Chaurasia, a roadside tea-seller in Delhi, said he has switched to electric cookstoves due to low LPG cylinder availability and high prices, which has helped him keep costs under control. Yet, he has raised the price of a cup of tea from 10 to 15.

The macro picture

Experts are uncertain about the impact of the crude price surge on India’s macroeconomic indicators. Brent crude briefly touched $126 per barrel on Thursday, and at the time of writing, the July contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $110.06 per barrel, up 0.31% from its previous close.

“It is an evolving scenario—we are not sure where it is headed or when the war will stop,” said Bhanumurthy. “RBI also has very carefully suggested that we might have some inflationary pressure going ahead. Importing countries like India need to absorb these shocks. How and who will absorb this, depends on the policy.”

Also Read | Iran war: Centre opens talks with states on jet fuel tax cuts amid cost surge

High oil prices directly affect India’s inflation and current account deficit, as the country imports nearly 90% of its crude requirement. In FY26, India’s oil import bill stood at $121.8 billion, data from Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell showed.

According to ratings agency Icra, if crude remains in the $120–125 per barrel range, oil marketing companies could face under-recoveries of about 80,000 crore on LPG; at $100–105 per barrel, the losses may be around 50,000 crore a year.

Soumya Gupta and Vaeshnavi Kasthuril contributed to this story.

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Meet the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate dRead more

evelopments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyEating out, international travel costlier after commercial LPG, ATF price hike

Eating out, international travel costlier after commercial LPG, ATF price hike

Rituraj BaruahEshita Gain
4 min read1 May 2026, 08:35 PM IST
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder—used largely by restaurants and hotels—now costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,071.50 in Delhi, up <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>993 from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,078.50 earlier.
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder—used largely by restaurants and hotels—now costs ₹3,071.50 in Delhi, up ₹993 from ₹2,078.50 earlier. (PTI)
Summary

International travel, too, might get more expensive, with prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for international flights being raised, according to a statement by state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation.

Gift this article

New Delhi: Eating out or grabbing a roadside snack may get costlier after state-run oil companies sharply raised the prices of commercial cooking gas by nearly 50% on Friday—according to distributors—amid supply constraints linked to the West Asia war.

New Delhi: Eating out or grabbing a roadside snack may get costlier after state-run oil companies sharply raised the prices of commercial cooking gas by nearly 50% on Friday—according to distributors—amid supply constraints linked to the West Asia war.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder—used largely by restaurants and hotels—now costs 3,071.50 in Delhi, up 993 from 2,078.50 earlier. Likewise, a 5-kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinder—used by immigrant labourers and students from other states staying in rented accommodation—will now come for 810.50 in Delhi, up 261 from 549 earlier.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder—used largely by restaurants and hotels—now costs 3,071.50 in Delhi, up 993 from 2,078.50 earlier. Likewise, a 5-kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinder—used by immigrant labourers and students from other states staying in rented accommodation—will now come for 810.50 in Delhi, up 261 from 549 earlier.

International travel, too, might get more expensive, with prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for international flights being raised, according to a statement by state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation. ATF for international airlines has risen by about 5%, with prices in Delhi up by $76.55 per kl to $1,435.31 per kl, according to industry sources.

Also Read | Fuel for thought? War disruptions spike interest in EV retrofits

Bulk diesel, which is used by industries and state transport corporations, has also seen a price hike of around 12 per litre, although retail petrol, diesel, domestic LPG, and jet fuel for domestic airlines have been left untouched.

“Price revisions have been limited to select industrial segments, which constitute a relatively small share of overall consumption and are subject to routine monthly adjustments based on prevailing international prices,” Indian Oil said in its statement, adding that bulk and commercial LPG comprise 1% of India’s total LPG consumption, which stands at around 33 million tonnes.

Restaurants, eateries to be hit

Experts said the price increases may lead to inflationary pressure, but probably not a major hit given their limited share in the overall market of LPG and jet fuel.

“There may be some impact—some airlines are already increasing prices,” N.R. Bhanumurthy, director, Madras School of Economics said. “We need to wait and see whether restaurants and hotels also resort to price hikes.”

According to Pranav Rungta, vice-president of the National Restaurants Association of India, that is now likely to happen.

“Deciding prices for items on their menu and changing menu cards is also a time-consuming and expensive exercise,” Rungta said. “Those restaurants that already hiked prices in the past few weeks may be forced to absorb this rising cost. Fuel can account for 2-5% of a typical restaurant’s total costs.”

He also spoke of restaurants being hit by price hikes on inputs—like, for example, paneer and bread—which are made in industrial units that rely on commercial LPG. Some restaurants have also begun switching to electric equipment and installing piped natural gas (PNG), but the transition has been slow.

Noting that the price rise was inevitable but higher than anticipated, Anurag Katriar, founder of Degustibus Hospitality, said, “It’s too early to say whether I will be absorbing the cost or passing it on to consumers. In the immediate term, I don’t see myself making any changes, but if this persists, I may not have an option but to pass on some cost.”

Also Read | IPL offers relief to bars, eateries after LPG disruption

The Mumbai-based restaurant company operates brands such as Indigo, Indigo Deli, Neel and Tote on the Turf.

“If you want six cylinders, you may not get them at once, but you can get three, which is enough for a few days,” he said. “Those in the luxury space may be able to absorb costs, but affordable dining and QSRs may have to pass them on.” Over the longer term, he said that migration to PNG is the solution.

Roadside vendors, who have already been hit by earlier price rises and government checks on stocking, say they will be hit further.

Aklu Sahni, a roadside vendor in New Delhi, said cylinder availability remains erratic, forcing him to rely on 5-kg units. “We are already operating only about three days a week… and may cut timings further. I’ve raised samosa prices to 15 from 10, and some of my friends have already gone back home,” he said.

Ravi Chaurasia, a roadside tea-seller in Delhi, said he has switched to electric cookstoves due to low LPG cylinder availability and high prices, which has helped him keep costs under control. Yet, he has raised the price of a cup of tea from 10 to 15.

The macro picture

Experts are uncertain about the impact of the crude price surge on India’s macroeconomic indicators. Brent crude briefly touched $126 per barrel on Thursday, and at the time of writing, the July contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $110.06 per barrel, up 0.31% from its previous close.

“It is an evolving scenario—we are not sure where it is headed or when the war will stop,” said Bhanumurthy. “RBI also has very carefully suggested that we might have some inflationary pressure going ahead. Importing countries like India need to absorb these shocks. How and who will absorb this, depends on the policy.”

Also Read | Iran war: Centre opens talks with states on jet fuel tax cuts amid cost surge

High oil prices directly affect India’s inflation and current account deficit, as the country imports nearly 90% of its crude requirement. In FY26, India’s oil import bill stood at $121.8 billion, data from Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell showed.

According to ratings agency Icra, if crude remains in the $120–125 per barrel range, oil marketing companies could face under-recoveries of about 80,000 crore on LPG; at $100–105 per barrel, the losses may be around 50,000 crore a year.

Soumya Gupta and Vaeshnavi Kasthuril contributed to this story.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate dRead more

evelopments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyEating out, international travel costlier after commercial LPG, ATF price hike
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