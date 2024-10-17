ECB accelerates rate cuts to counteract flagging growth
The Decision
The European Central Bank lowered interest rates for the second meeting in a row, speeding the pace of rate cuts to support an economy flashing increasing signs of weakness. The ECB said it would reduce its key interest rate to 3.25% from 3.5%. That widens a gap in benchmark borrowing costs with the Federal Reserve.