(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Sometimes the promise of jam tomorrow isn’t enough. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will likely indicate after Thursday's Governing Council meeting that its 4% official deposit rate will be lowered at the next gathering, on June 6. But if the central bank can be so convinced about its intentions, it should have the confidence to cut now and save itself a bigger problem down the road.

With “more information needed” becoming the mantra of policymakers everywhere, the ECB can argue that it makes sense to combine its first policy easing with its mid-year quarterly economic review. But how much more evidence is needed when March inflation came in lower than expected at 2.4%, with core inflation dropping below 3%. If central bankers wait until their 2% target is achieved, they may not be able to stop disinflation becoming deflation; recession has a highly depressive effect on price levels.

If the economy continues to worsen, the ECB could find itself forced into choosing between cuts on a more rapid timetable at every meeting for the rest of the year, or forced into an emergency 50 basis-points easing. The euro zone’s April bank lending survey paints a worrying picture: 'Demand for loans from firms declined substantially, contrary to banks’ expectations of a recovery.' So it’s not that companies can't borrow, it’s worse — they can’t find compelling reasons to raise capital to invest. Fixing access to credit is one problem, but it's more dangerous if demand for loans isn’t there.

There's plenty more misery within the full report. Corporate credit standards tightened slightly, with expectations for a further contraction. It's not all bad news but the overall picture is bleak and is noticeably bad in Germany. While loan demand is falling in the four major euro-zone economies due to higher interest rates and lower fixed investment, it’s more pronounced in Germany where banks cite an increase in rejections for household loans and rising risk perceptions.

Keeping ECB rates at 4% effectively further tightens financial conditions. Even modest rate cuts will not move the dial by much. The real economy is wilting fast, with recession looming across the bloc. Germany’s manufacturing purchasing managers survey has been beneath the 50 dividing line between expansion and contraction since July 2022. It's headed down again this year despite energy costs broadly subsiding.

The rot is setting in on multiple fronts. French government finances are in a parlous state, with the 2023 budget deficit deteriorating to 5.5% of gross domestic product. Italy's deficit widened to 7.2% and its overall debt rose again, a worrying turn after many government promises that it would be reduced. Even though modest growth of around 1% is expected from Italy this year, running such a high deficit will reduce flexibility to increase state spending where it’s needed and will put a cap on the economy. The margin for error to avoid another debt crisis is vanishing fast. Cutting the cost of financing the euro zone's increasing debt mountain is one easy solution; while the central bank is independent, that shouldn’t be blind to the fiscal side of the equation.

ECB discussions have moved on from whether policy should be eased soon to the wider debate of how frequently rates ought to be lowered and by how far. Once the June move is done, some within the ECB would then favor a pause until the next quarterly review on Sept. 12. Bloomberg Economics is looking for for 100 basis points of cuts by the end of the year, mirroring what forward money market pricing suggests — but financial conditions would still be restrictive at a 3% deposit rate.

It could be a long eight weeks until June 6. Rate changes take time to feed through, and 25 basis points may not even register. By summer, pressure may have built for a more aggressive 50 basis-point move, with the July 18 meeting also live for a second reduction. The ECB can’t fall too far behind the interest-rate curve while retaining credibility and control. Better to get ahead of the inevitable and not leave monetary policy at the mercy of worsening data.

