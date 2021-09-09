The European Central Bank said it would slightly scale back its massive bond-buying program amid robust economic growth and inflation in the eurozone, turning the corner on its stimulus despite a resurgence in Covid-19 cases globally and signs of slowdowns in China and the U.S. that have prompted caution from the Federal Reserve.

While the ECB’s move isn’t yet a plan to end its easy-money policies, it does signal the bank’s confidence in the eurozone economy’s ability to weather the rise of Covid-19 infections due to the Delta variant, with business and consumer confidence remaining buoyant.

Major central banks including the Fed have been moving gradually toward phasing out emergency stimulus programs in recent weeks as inflation surges and growth recovers. However, the slowdown in U.S. job growth in August is likely to spoil the case for the Fed to start tapering, or reducing, its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases at its next policy meeting on Sept. 21-22.

In a statement, the ECB said it would conduct purchases under its €1.85 trillion emergency bond-buying program, equivalent to $2.2 trillion, at a “moderately lower pace" in future than it has over the past six months. The ECB had decided in March to conduct purchases at a “significantly higher pace" amid worsening financial-market conditions.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will explain the logic behind the ECB’s move at a press conference starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, where she will also present new economic forecasts that are expected to show a rosier outlook for eurozone growth and inflation through 2023.

Ms. Lagarde is expected to stress that the ECB’s decision doesn’t represent a move to phase out its bond purchases but simply a realignment to improved economic developments, and that the bank will remain committed to easy-money policies for years. Many analysts expect the ECB to unveil plans to end its emergency bond purchases in November, lagging behind a similar expected move by the Fed in December.

Still, the ECB’s decision risks rattling investors and pushing up eurozone government bond yields amid rising uncertainties in the global economy. While the U.S. and global economies have returned to their pre-pandemic size, the eurozone was still about 3% smaller than its precrisis level by the middle of this year, according to Oxford Economics.

The shift toward a lower gear of purchases is “the start of a de-facto tapering, although it is not the intention and will not be called this way," said Lorenzo Codogno, a London-based consultant and former economist at Italy’s Treasury.

Analysts said the ECB would likely buy around €60 billion to €70 billion of eurozone debt a month through the end of the year, down from around €80 billion a month at present—still enough to soak up eurozone governments’ expected bond issuance for the rest of the year.

The currency bloc’s economy grew strongly in the second quarter of 2021, driven by household spending, and analysts see scope for further gains as households spend the large stocks of savings they accumulated during the pandemic.

Inflation in the 19-nation eurozone rose to 3% in August, the highest level in almost a decade and above the ECB’s target of 2%. Analysts expect inflation to rise higher over the coming months before falling back next year, driven by energy prices and supply shortages.

The ECB’s decision sits awkwardly with a new policy framework unveiled in July, under which the bank committed to keep its easy-money policies in place for longer. Investors are starting to worry that the ECB could again make a similar error to the one in 2011, when it raised interest rates in response to higher inflation just before a recession, said Krishna Guha, a strategist at Evercore ISI.

“The potential taper talk doesn’t necessarily please investors, as the Covid situation remains uncertain and European businesses need the ECB’s support to go through what might be another dark winter," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst with Swissquote.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

