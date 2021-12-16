FRANKFURT : The European Central Bank said Thursday it would phase out an emergency bond-buying program while ramping up other stimulus measures, diverging from the Federal Reserve and underscoring the challenge facing policy makers as they balance record-high inflation against the potential hit to growth from the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The ECB said in a statement that it would end its €1.85 trillion emergency bond-buying program, equivalent to $2.1 trillion, as planned in March, but expand a separate bond-buying program next year. Taken together, ECB bond purchases will slow to €40 billion a month in April from about €80 billion a month at present, and will continue at least through October. The bank said it wouldn’t increase its key interest rate, currently set at minus 0.5%, until it ends its net bond purchases.

The world’s central banks are hustling to phase out multitrillion-dollar stimulus policies and move toward higher interest rates as inflation everywhere comes in much higher than expected. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is complicating their plans by clouding an already uneven global recovery.

The ECB’s cautious approach contrasts with that of the Fed, which said Wednesday it would accelerate the wind-down of its bond-buying program and signaled three interest-rate increases next year. The Bank of England on Thursday increased its key interest rate by 0.15 percentage point to 0.25% and signaled further rate rises ahead after U.K. inflation rose above 5% in November.

The ECB said it would gradually scale down its bond purchases to €30 billion starting in July, and €20 billion from October. After that, the ECB said it would continue buying bonds at the same pace “for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates."

As an extra safeguard, the ECB said it could resume its emergency bond-buying program if necessary “to counter negative shocks related to the pandemic."

“No end date. That’s a dovish surprise," said Frederik Ducrozet, an economist at Pictet Wealth Management in Geneva.

Investors will now turn to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s news conference, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, for clues as to the timing of future interest-rate rises and the ECB’s support for highly indebted Southern European economies like Italy.

ECB officials have signaled recently that the bank is unlikely to increase interest rates next year, unlike the Fed and the Bank of England. The eurozone economy is still below its pre-pandemic level and appears to be slowing sharply, even as the U.S. economy accelerates above its precrisis peak.

Supply-chain bottlenecks are squeezing Europe’s large manufacturing sector, and governments across the region have recently reimposed social restrictions to contain a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases. The yields on Southern European government bonds have edged up since the summer, putting pressure on highly indebted governments such as Italy’s.

On the other hand, inflation in the eurozone has accelerated sharply, reaching a record high of 4.9% in November, the highest rate since the euro was launched in 1999 and significantly above the ECB’s 2% target. In Germany, inflation has reached 5.2%, uncomfortably high for a nation with deep-seated historical fears of high inflation. That will encourage the hawks on the ECB’s rate-setting committee to push for higher interest rates.

Ms. Lagarde will unveil the ECB’s new economic forecasts on Thursday, which are expected to show inflation staying above the ECB’s 2% target next year before falling below target in 2023 and 2024. That will likely be used to justify the ECB’s decision to prolong its stimulus program.

