ECB extends bond purchases as it phases out pandemic stimulus

The ECB said in a statement that it would end its €1.85 trillion emergency bond-buying program, equivalent to $2.1 trillion, as planned in March, but expand a separate bond-buying program next year. Taken together, ECB bond purchases will slow to €40 billion a month in April from about €80 billion a month at present, and will continue at least through October. The bank said it wouldn’t increase its key interest rate, currently set at minus 0.5%, until it ends its net bond purchases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}