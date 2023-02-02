ECB hikes rates, promises another 50 bps more in March
- Fighting runaway inflation, the ECB has raised its key rate by an unprecedented 3 percentage points in just seven months, in the hope that higher borrowing costs will temper demand and prevent rapid price growth from getting entrenched
The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the fifth successive time on Thursday and signalled another half a percentage point increase for March, pressing ahead with policy tightening even as some global peers are slowing down.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×