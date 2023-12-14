ECB keeps key rates steady at record 4%; lowers 2024 inflation, growth forecasts
The ECB raised interest rates to a record high earlier this year but unexpectedly benign inflation data over the past few months has ruled out further policy tightening, shifting the debate to how fast it will reverse course.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has left the key interest rates unchanged at a record-high level of 4 per cent for the second straight meeting and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, which helped support the euro across the 20-nation euro zone.