comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 14 2023 15:44:46
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,464.5 1.28%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132 0.49%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.1 -2.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 623.55 0.6%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,034.35 1.99%
Business News/ Economy / ECB keeps key rates steady at record 4%; lowers 2024 inflation, growth forecasts
Back Back

ECB keeps key rates steady at record 4%; lowers 2024 inflation, growth forecasts

 Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

The ECB raised interest rates to a record high earlier this year but unexpectedly benign inflation data over the past few months has ruled out further policy tightening, shifting the debate to how fast it will reverse course.

The ECB said full reinvestment under the PEPP will end on June 30Premium
The ECB said full reinvestment under the PEPP will end on June 30

The European Central Bank (ECB) has left the key interest rates unchanged at a record-high level of 4 per cent for the second straight meeting and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, which helped support the euro across the 20-nation euro zone.

The ECB raised interest rates to a record high earlier this year but unexpectedly benign inflation data over the past few months has ruled out further policy tightening, shifting the debate to how fast it will reverse course.

“Should we lower our guard? We ask ourselves that question. No, we should absolutely not lower our guard," bank President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference, speaking hoarsely and coughing at times because she said she was recovering from COVID-19 but was no longer contagious.

Policymakers “did not discuss rate cuts at all, no discussion, no debate on this issue," she said. Lagarde also stressed that future decisions will ensure that rates “will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary."

 

 

MORE TO COME

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Dec 2023, 08:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App