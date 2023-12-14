ECB keeps key rates steady at record 4%; lowers 2024 inflation, growth forecasts

The European Central Bank (ECB) has left the key interest rates unchanged at a record-high level of 4 per cent for the second straight meeting and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, which helped support the euro across the 20-nation euro zone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ECB raised interest rates to a record high earlier this year but unexpectedly benign inflation data over the past few months has ruled out further policy tightening, shifting the debate to how fast it will reverse course.

“Should we lower our guard? We ask ourselves that question. No, we should absolutely not lower our guard," bank President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference, speaking hoarsely and coughing at times because she said she was recovering from COVID-19 but was no longer contagious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Policymakers “did not discuss rate cuts at all, no discussion, no debate on this issue," she said. Lagarde also stressed that future decisions will ensure that rates “will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.