ECB Policy Verdict: At 4%, key interest rates held at all-time high for fifth straight meeting, cuts likely ahead
ECB held interest rates steady for a fifth meeting, while sending its clearest signal yet that cooling inflation will soon allow it to commence cuts.
The European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady for a fifth meeting, while sending its clearest signal yet that cooling inflation will soon allow it to commence cuts. The deposit rate was left at a record-high four per cent, as overwhelmingly predicted by a Bloomberg poll in which only one of 62 economists saw a decrease. But the Governing Council added wording to its accompanying statement flagging a reduction, should updated economic forecasts in June signal sufficient space to do so.