The European Central Bank lowered borrowing costs for a fifth time since June, with the region’s economy stalling and the 2% inflation target in reach.

Officials reduced the deposit rate by a quarter-point to 2.75% — as predicted by all analysts in a Bloomberg poll. They continued to describe their current monetary-policy stance as “restrictive,” signaling more loosening is in the pipeline, while reiterating that they’re not pre-committing to a particular rate path.

“The disinflation process is well on track,” the ECB said in a statement. “The economy is still facing headwinds but rising real incomes and the gradually fading effects of restrictive monetary policy should support a pick-up in demand over time.”

Investors maintained bets for further easing, pricing an additional 70 basis points of cuts during the rest of 2025. The euro held earlier losses, trading down 0.2% at about $1.0405. European bonds continued to trade higher.

Policymakers have been looking past a recent uptick in inflation, confident that their goal will be met this year and instead fretting about the sputtering performance of the euro zone’s 20-nation economy, which unexpectedly stagnated at the end of 2024.

There’s also the specter of US trade tariffs, depending on how President Donald Trump’s policy plans take shape. His return is already limiting rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on European goods remains a major source of uncertainty. But officials have lately emphasized the negative impact such a move could have on economic activity, with few signaling it could reignite prices.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, on the other hand, said Wednesday that the US central bank is in no hurry to lower rates further as it waits for the Trump administration to enact its economic policies.

What Bloomberg Economics Says “Our view is that the ECB will lower rates by 100 bps in total this year. However, we think the pace of easing will probably change to quarterly moves after March from back-to-back adjustments as rates enter the plausible vicinity of neutral. The risk is that growth underwhelms, keeping the ECB cutting at each meeting all the way to 2%.”—David Powell, senior euro-area economist.

For now, the prospects for Europe’s economy are dim. While business surveys by S&P Global showed improvement in January, the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index only just crossed into territory signaling private-sector expansion.

The region’s failure to grow in the fourth quarter will disappoint the ECB, which projected 0.2% expansion. The weakness is largely down to Germany and France, where political turmoil contributed to contractions in output.

President Christine Lagarde said Europe’s economy will remain frail in the near term, with risks to the outlook still tilted to the downside due to the possibility of greater global trade frictions.

“Surveys indicate that manufacturing continues to contract, while services activity is expanding” she told reporters in Frankfurt. “Consumer confidence is fragile and households have not yet drawn sufficient encouragement from rising real incomes to significantly increase their spending.”

Such data have fed calls from some policymakers to trim rates to a level where they cease being a drag on the economy. Most analysts see this threshold at 2% to 2.25%, suggesting the need for at least two more cuts. Loosening is likely to get more controversial as the neutral level, which is hard to observe in real time, draws closer.

Inflation, meanwhile, hasn’t unduly rattled officials — despite edging up to 2.4% in December. The rocky road back to 2% that they’ve repeatedly warned about is mostly down to volatile energy costs.

One lingering concern is the services sector, where prices are still advancing at an elevated clip. The ECB has argued that more moderate wage gains should allow for inflation pressures there to abate, too.