ECB slows pandemic stimulus as eurozone bounces back

The European Central Bank took a small step towards scaling back pandemic-era stimulus Thursday, but sought to reassure markets of its ongoing support as the fast-spreading Delta variant clouds the eurozone recovery.

The ECB's 25-member governing council said it would slow the pace of its massive monthly bond purchases, as economic activity bounces back and inflation surges higher.

The 1.85-trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-purchasing programme (PEPP) is the ECB's main tool to cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis and is aimed at keeping credit cheap in the eurozone.

"The governing council judges that favourable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the PEPP than in the previous two quarters," the Frankfurt institution said in a statement.

The ECB did not, however, change the size of the scheme nor its end-date, set for March 2022.

The ECB stressed its "flexibility" in supporting the euro area economy and said it stood "ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate".

Attention now shifts to ECB president Christine Lagarde's 1230 GMT press conference, who like central bankers everywhere faces the tricky task of deciding when and how to remove stimulus without jeopardising the recovery.

Analysts expect Lagarde will try to stress that the slower PEPP pace does not amount to a "tapering" or the beginning of the end of the bank's pandemic support, at a time when the Delta variant is pushing up infection numbers across Europe.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve has signalled it could start withdrawing stimulus measures by the end of the year but disappointing data in recent days has raised doubts about the timeline.

- Inflation at 10-year high -

The ECB has since March been buying up debt at a "significantly higher" pace compared with the start of the year, which analysts said amounted to around 80 billion euros a month.

The pace over the fourth quarter could now be fall back to 60-70 billion euros monthly, according to analysts who had been expecting Thursday's rhythm adjustment.

As expected, the ECB's governing council on Thursday left its ultra-loose monetary policy firmly in place.

It held interest rates at historic lows, including a negative bank deposit rate that means lenders pay to park excess cash at the ECB.

It also left unchanged a pre-pandemic bond-buying scheme known as APP, which is currently hoovering up corporate and government debt to the tune of 20 billion euros a month.

The measures, along with ultra-cheap loans to banks, are designed to keep borrowing costs down to stoke economic growth and push up inflation.

Data this week showed that the eurozone economy grew by a better-than-expected 2.2 percent in the second quarter as countries eased their coronavirus restrictions.

Eurozone inflation meanwhile soared to three percent in August to reach a 10-year high, fuelled by one-off effects linked to the pandemic and global shortages of materials like semiconductors, plastics and steel.

The August inflation rate is well above the ECB's new two-percent target.

But Lagarde has repeatedly promised to "look through" what the ECB believes to be a temporary surge in inflation and policymakers expect consumer prices to rise further in coming months before falling back.

The ECB will later on Thursday unveil its latest quarterly growth and inflation forecasts, with some modest upward revisions expected.

The inflation projections for 2022 and 2023 -- currently at 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent respectively -- are nevertheless expected to remain well below the bank's 2.0 percent target.

"More inflation, more growth but also more uncertainty," said Berenberg Bank economist Holger Schmieding.

"Against this backdrop the European Central Bank will probably still duck the major question," he said. "When will the ECB taper its bond buying in earnest?"

Fritzi Koehler-Geib, chief economist at German public lender KfW, said she expected concrete decisions "only in December".

