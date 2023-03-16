ECB sticks to planned 50 bps rate hike despite banking turmoil

ECB sticks to planned 50 bps rate hike despite banking turmoil2 min read . 06:57 PM IST
- ECB's decision comes amid financial market chaos and calls by investors to dial back policy tightening at least until sentiment stabilises
The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday carried through with a large interest rate increase to planned 50 basis points as promised to cool the economy and tamp down inflation.
ECB's decision comes amid financial market chaos and calls by investors to dial back policy tightening at least until sentiment stabilises.
In line with its often-repeated guidance, the central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro lifted its deposit rate to 3%, the highest level since late 2008, as inflation is seen overshooting its 2% target through 2025.
But it offered no commitments for the future, despite previous calls by a long list of policymakers for more big moves in the fight against inflation.
"The elevated level of uncertainty reinforces the importance of a data-dependent approach to the Governing Council’s policy rate decisions," the ECB said.
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower today after shares of First Republic Bank crashed amid fears of a banking crisis, while a large interest rate hike by the ECB also dented sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.92 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 31,827.65.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.00 points, or 0.33%, at 3,878.93, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.18 points, or 0.43%, to 11,384.87 at the opening bell.
Meanwhile, shares of Euro zone bank have been in freefall this week, spooked first by SVB's collapse, then a plunge in the value of Credit Suisse, a lender that has long been dogged by problem.
Markets were watching to see if the ECB remains on its path of steep rate increases aimed at curbing inflation or dial back to a quarter-point hike.
Investors said that the ECB should reconsider its plans following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature, the sector's biggest failures since the 2008 global financial crisis.
ECB head Christine Lagarde said last week that it was “very likely" the bank would raise its benchmarks by a half-percentage point, part of a series of rapid rate hikes aimed at getting inflation down from 8.5% — far above the bank’s target of 2%.
The key worry for the ECB is that monetary policy works via the banking system, and a full blown financial crisis would make its policy ineffective.
That left the ECB in a dilemma, pitting its inflation-fighting mandate against the need to maintain financial stability in the face of overwhelmingly imported turmoil.
There is much debate also over whether the US central bank will continue with its rate tightening campaign as the collapse of SVB has been widely linked to the sharp rise in borrowing costs over the past year.
With agency inputs
