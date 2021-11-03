OPEN APP
Home / Economy / ECB 'very unlikely' to raise interest rates in 2022: Christine Lagarde
Listen to this article

The European Central Bank is "very unlikely" to raise its interest rates in 2022, president Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, amid pressure on central bankers to respond to soaring prices.

"Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these... conditions are very unlikely to be satisfied next year," Lagarde said in a speech.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout