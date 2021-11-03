The European Central Bank is "very unlikely" to raise its interest rates in 2022, president Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, amid pressure on central bankers to respond to soaring prices.

"Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these... conditions are very unlikely to be satisfied next year," Lagarde said in a speech.

