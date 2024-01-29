ECB winks at April rate cut, but June is still the most likely start
SummaryThe ECB’s tacit acknowledgement of money-market expectations for spring interest-rate cuts fuelled hopes for an early move by the bank but it remains likely that markets will have to wait until the summer for easing to begin.
The European Central Bank’s tacit acknowledgement of money-market expectations for spring interest-rate cuts are fuelling hopes for an early move by the bank but it remains likely that markets will have to wait until the summer for easing to begin, analysts say.