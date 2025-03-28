ECB’s Nagel Cautions Against Excessive Optimism on Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials shouldn’t become too confident on reaching their inflation goal even if new data on that front are pointing in the right direction, Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said.

While a return to the 2% target this year looks possible, policymakers must remain prudent, especially in an environment of elevated uncertainty, the Bundesbank President told a panel discussion in Frankfurt. He spoke hours after reports showed price growth in France and Spain undershot expectations in March, raising hopes of another slowdown for the broader euro zone when Eurostat publishes a first estimate on Tuesday.

“The latest figures I’ve seen regarding inflation in individual countries are encouraging,” Nagel said Friday. But “often, when the goal is within reach, you tend to become overly optimistic. And I would almost like to warn against that.”

The comments come amid an intensifying debate about the path for borrowing costs following six quarter-points reductions since June. While some policymakers favor another move in April as inflation nears 2% and the economy struggles, others urge caution — pointing to risks to prices from trade tensions and a ramp-up in European defense spending.

Traders have added slightly to ECB rate-cut bets for this year, pricing 60 basis points in total. That’s equivalent to two quarter-point reductions and a 40% chance of a third.

Nagel signaled that he maintains an open mind on the outcome of the upcoming policy decision on April 17.

“When the next meeting is on the agenda, we will look at the data and how we can reach a result,” he said. “I am not one of those people who want to enter into a particular expectation right now.”

Confrontational US trade policy under President Donald Trump presents a major challenge for the ECB. Speaking in Tallinn, Estonian central-bank governor Madis Muller highlighted that the fallout from new trade levies could be complex, and that in the current situation, “all kinds of unexpected things tend to happen.”

“If Trump applies 25% tariffs on all European goods, which is perhaps going to happen soon, then there’s a question what it means for potential European countermeasures,” he said. “Such tariffs and restricting trade generally are bad for the economy, slowing down momentum, and on the other hand it could mean that inflation could be slightly higher.”

