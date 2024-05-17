ECB’s Schnabel says second rate cut in July ‘does not seem warranted’

The European Central Bank should move cautiously after delivering a first-rate cut in June, a member of its executive board said in an interview published Friday.
With inflation cooling, the central bank has signaled that it is likely to lower its key interest rate from 4% next month. But Isabel Schnabel, one of six policy makers who works directly for the ECB, said a second move in the following month could be premature.
“Based on current data, a rate cut in July does not seem warranted," Schnabel said in an interview with Nikkei. “We should follow a cautious approach."
Schnabel said the pace of future cuts should depend on whether data showed a continued easing in wage growth, a pickup in productivity, and a narrowing of profit margins.
“In this case, the disinflation process remains on track, and we can gradually ease our level of restriction," she said.
