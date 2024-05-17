Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / ECB’s Schnabel says second rate cut in July ‘does not seem warranted’

ECB’s Schnabel says second rate cut in July ‘does not seem warranted’

Paul Hannon , The Wall Street Journal

The European Central Bank should move cautiously after delivering a first rate cut in June, a member of its executive board said in an interview.

With inflation cooling, the central bank has signaled that it is likely to lower its key interest rate from 4% next month. PHOTO: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

The European Central Bank should move cautiously after delivering a first-rate cut in June, a member of its executive board said in an interview published Friday.

The European Central Bank should move cautiously after delivering a first-rate cut in June, a member of its executive board said in an interview published Friday.

With inflation cooling, the central bank has signaled that it is likely to lower its key interest rate from 4% next month. But Isabel Schnabel, one of six policy makers who works directly for the ECB, said a second move in the following month could be premature.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

With inflation cooling, the central bank has signaled that it is likely to lower its key interest rate from 4% next month. But Isabel Schnabel, one of six policy makers who works directly for the ECB, said a second move in the following month could be premature.

“Based on current data, a rate cut in July does not seem warranted," Schnabel said in an interview with Nikkei. “We should follow a cautious approach."

Schnabel said the pace of future cuts should depend on whether data showed a continued easing in wage growth, a pickup in productivity, and a narrowing of profit margins.

“In this case, the disinflation process remains on track, and we can gradually ease our level of restriction," she said.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.