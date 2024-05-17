ECB’s Schnabel says second rate cut in July ‘does not seem warranted’

With inflation cooling, the central bank has signaled that it is likely to lower its key interest rate from 4% next month. But Isabel Schnabel, one of six policy makers who works directly for the ECB, said a second move in the following month could be premature.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

With inflation cooling, the central bank has signaled that it is likely to lower its key interest rate from 4% next month. But Isabel Schnabel, one of six policy makers who works directly for the ECB, said a second move in the following month could be premature.

“Based on current data, a rate cut in July does not seem warranted," Schnabel said in an interview with Nikkei. “We should follow a cautious approach."

Schnabel said the pace of future cuts should depend on whether data showed a continued easing in wage growth, a pickup in productivity, and a narrowing of profit margins.

“In this case, the disinflation process remains on track, and we can gradually ease our level of restriction," she said.