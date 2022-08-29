ECLGS scheme aided revival of small businesses, says TransUnion Cibil

It is based on ECLGS data provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC). The ECLGS scheme was launched in May 2020 and has been expanded and extended until 31 March 2023 with an outlay of ₹5 trillion. This includes the recent addition of a further ₹50,000 crore, which will be made available to enterprises in hospitality and related sectors.

