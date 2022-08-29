ECLGS scheme aided revival of small businesses, says TransUnion Cibil

The study highlights that additional liquidity through the ECLGS not only enabled MSMEs to revive their business during the initial phase of covid-19, but also to scale their enterprises as economic activity started returning to normal
MUMBAI :The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) has been successful in helping Indian businesses navigate through the economic crisis caused by covid-19 and catalyzed the revival of small businesses during and after the pandemic, credit bureau TransUnion Cibil said on Monday.
The finding by TransUnion Cibil was released in the second edition of its ongoing study on the flow of credit and changes in borrower behaviour and performance based on ECLGS disbursals made up to 31 March 2022.
It is based on ECLGS data provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC). The ECLGS scheme was launched in May 2020 and has been expanded and extended until 31 March 2023 with an outlay of ₹5 trillion. This includes the recent addition of a further ₹50,000 crore, which will be made available to enterprises in hospitality and related sectors.
The study highlights that additional liquidity through the ECLGS not only enabled micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to revive their business during the initial phase of covid-19, but also to scale their enterprises as economic activity started returning to normal.
Rajesh Kumar, chief executive and managing director of TransUnion Cibil said that the liquidity shortage created post the pandemic, due to paucity of inflows while at the same time continuation of obligatory outflows, could have posed possible threat of insolvency for businesses.
“The timely infusion provided through ECLGS has significantly helped in resurgence of businesses across geographies and at the same helped in controlling non-performing assets (NPAs) in MSME lending. The NPA rate of 4.8% for borrowers who availed ECLGS facility is lower than that of the borrowers who were eligible but did not avail the facility, at 6.1%," said Kumar.