NEW DELHI : The Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in Parliament on Monday has batted for rapid growth of capital expenditure, or capex, in the railway over the next decade to keep the transporter future ready and undertake projects that help the railway system emerge as “an engine of national growth".

“The next 10 years will see a very high level of capex in the railway sector as capacity growth has to be accelerated such that by 2030 it is ahead of demand...The capex outlay for 2021-22 is ₹215,000 crore which is more than five times the 2014 level. As more projects are taken on hand and several sources of capital funding are developed, the capex will increase further in coming years and the railway system will actually emerge as an engine of national growth," the survey said.

Up until 2014, capex on railway was a bare ₹45,980 crore per annum; consequently the railways was characterized by high levels of inefficiency and congested routes unable to meet growing demand, the survey noted. Post 2014, a conscious effort was made to improve the railways by substantially increasing capex, it added.

The government’s National Rail Plan lays down the road map for capacity expansion by 2030 to cater to growth up to 2050. It envisages the creation of a future-ready railway system that is able to not only meet passenger demand but also increase the modal share of railways in freight to 40-45% from the present 26-27%.

The target of 40-45% modal share for railways is necessary for sustainability and also or meeting the national commitments for reducing carbon emissions.

Unlike growth, which is linear, capacity grows in surges depending on project completion timelines, the survey said. As per the National Rail Plan, the freight ecosystem is expected to grow from the present level of 4,700 MT (million tonnes) to 8,200 MT by 2030. At present the railway capacity is barely able to carry 1,220 MT which is around 26-27% of the modal share. The plan provides a pipeline of projects, which will increase railway capacity to capture 45% of freight traffic.

Since the railways already has a large number of sanctioned projects that need to be completed before taking up new projects, it has been planned to increase railway capacity in two surges, said the survey.

The first surge is to be provided by the Vision 2024 plan to prioritize and complete sanctioned projects so that railway capacity does not fall far behind the targeted modal share such that by the time capacity is finally created, the traffic would have shifted to another mode.

