Eco survey bats for higher capex for rlys

“The next 10 years will see a very high level of capex in the railway sector as capacity growth has to be accelerated such that by 2030 it is ahead of demand...The capex outlay for 2021-22 is ₹215,000 crore which is more than five times the 2014 level. As more projects are taken on hand and several sources of capital funding are developed, the capex will increase further in coming years and the railway system will actually emerge as an engine of national growth," the survey said.