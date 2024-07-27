When India closed the door on its e-commerce tax, it left a window open
Summary
- India has scrapped the 2% e-commerce tax but retains the power to tax income from digital services under other tax provisions.
- This move is seen as a compromise between India's desire to tax digital giants and its participation in global tax negotiations.
NEW DELHI : When India scrapped the controversial e-commerce levy earlier this week it made sure to reopen another avenue that will allow it to impose a tax on global online marketplaces and digital operators.