Bharat Dal, coming soon to an online grocer near you

“The buying pattern of consumers has changed significantly and the non-availability of discounted pulses on e-commerce platforms is adding to the woes of consumers, who are forced to buy essential pulses at higher prices," said BB Singh, a former official of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. “As long as subsidized pulses are available, they should be made accessible to consumers. The reach of e-commerce is expanding to tier II and III cities. It's the best way to benefit consumers from government schemes."