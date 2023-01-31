Economic Survey: Unemployment rate down to 7.2% in Jul-Sep 2022 vs 8.3% in Jul-Sep 20192 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:22 PM IST
- According to quarterly employment survey conducted by the Labour Bureau, manufacturing had 122.5 lakh employees, education came in second with 69 lakh, and IT/BPO employed 38.3 lakh people during January-March 2022
Mumbai: Labour markets have recovered beyond pre-pandemic levels, propelled by a decline in unemployment, indicated the Economic Survey for 2022-23 on Tuesday. The improvement in employment rates can be attributed to schemes targeting manufacturing, MSMEs. The study said that the increase in women workforce, the decline in school drop outs will aid in socio-economic development.
