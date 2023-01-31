Number of medical colleges in the country have risen from 387 in 2014 to 648 in 2022 and the number of MBBS seats have increased from 51,348 to 96,077. Number of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), respectively stand at 23 and 20 in 2022 against 16 and 13 in 2014. Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) numbered 25 in 2022 against 9 in 2014. In 2014, there were 723 universities in the country, which now stand at 1,113.