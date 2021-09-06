NEW DELHI : India’s economic activity further consolidated in August recovering from the severe blow dealt by the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest PHDCCI Economy GPS Index.

The PHDCCI Economy GPS Index recovered sharply from 91.5 in May to 107.5 in June, 119.7 in July and 119.9 in August.

“On the back of supportive government policies, strong business confidence, positive consumer sentiments and anticipated high demand amid upcoming festive season, the lead economic and business indicators are expected to improve in the coming months. At this juncture, there is a need to further fuel the drivers of household consumption and private investments to enhance the aggregate demand in the economy as it will have an accelerated effect on expansion of capital investments in the country," Sanjay Aggarwal, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

Aggarwal said the government should frontload the National Infra Pipeline expenditure as increased spending on infrastructure will give a multiplier effect to rejuvenate the aggregate demand in the economy. “More and more direct benefit transfers needs to be considered for the urban and rural poor under the various welfare schemes in addition to the free distribution of dry rations till Diwali as already announced by the Prime Minister," he added.

However, Aggarwal pointed out that supply-side issues such as reduced price cost margins vis-à-vis high cost of raw materials, shortages of containers and unavailability of some raw materials are impacting the production possibilities and sales volumes. “The prices of the basic raw materials have increased by more than 50% during the last 1 year. High commodity prices are posing a serious challenge to the small businesses to operate as these impact cost of production and affect their competitiveness in the domestic and international markets," he added.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Economy GPS Index is a composite index of three lead economic and business indicators-- GST collection, passenger vehicle sales and Sensex (daily average), with the base year as 2018-19.

