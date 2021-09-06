Economic activity consolidated further in August: PHDCCI

However, Aggarwal pointed out that supply-side issues such as reduced price cost margins vis-à-vis high cost of raw materials, shortages of containers and unavailability of some raw materials are impacting the production possibilities and sales volumes. “The prices of the basic raw materials have increased by more than 50% during the last 1 year. High commodity prices are posing a serious challenge to the small businesses to operate as these impact cost of production and affect their competitiveness in the domestic and international markets," he added.