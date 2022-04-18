Economic gains, inflation outcome fraught with risks, RBI says

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India faces these challenges with improving fundamentals and strong buffers. Going forward, spurring private investment remains a key thrust area for sustaining growth on a durable basis, RBI bulletin said.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin on Monday noted that rapid economic activity, that was seen over the past few months, is again at risk from disruptive spillovers from geo-political hostilities as increasingly evident in inflation prints, tightening financial conditions and a terms of trade shock accompanied by portfolio outflows.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin on Monday noted that rapid economic activity, that was seen over the past few months, is again at risk from disruptive spillovers from geo-political hostilities as increasingly evident in inflation prints, tightening financial conditions and a terms of trade shock accompanied by portfolio outflows.
"India faces these challenges with improving fundamentals and strong buffers. Going forward, spurring private investment remains a key thrust area for sustaining growth on a durable basis," it said.
"India faces these challenges with improving fundamentals and strong buffers. Going forward, spurring private investment remains a key thrust area for sustaining growth on a durable basis," it said.
The RBI, however, said views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of the central bank.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While the pandemic quickly morphed from a health crisis to one of life and livelihood, the confl ict in Europe has the potential to derail the global economy, the authors of RBI article including Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
On the inflation, the Central bank said, "given the excessive volatility in global crude oil prices since late February and the extreme uncertainty over the evolving geopolitical tensions, any projection of growth and inflation is fraught with risk, and is largely contingent upon future oil and commodity price developments."
The authors said the near-term global outlook appears grim, caught up in a vortex of geopolitical risks materialising rapidly, strained supply chains and the quickening pace of monetary policy normalisation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They added that the Indian economy is not immune to these negative externalities.
The surge in commodity prices is already posing inflation risks, especially through the conduit of surging imports.
Rapidly widening trade and current account deficits co-existing with portfolio capital outflows weigh on external sustainability, although the strength of underlying fundamentals and the stock of international reserves provide buffers.