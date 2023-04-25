Economic growth faces risks from weather, geopolitics, global financial conditions: finance ministry

Economic growth faces risks from weather, geopolitics, global financial conditions: finance ministry2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:30 PM IST
- This comes close on the heels of the IMF predicting earlier this month that the Indian economy would grow 5.9% in FY24, down 0.2% from its January estimate, owing to turmoil in the financial system which will in turn hurt global growth
NEW DELHI : The finance ministry on Tuesday flagged the downside risks to the official forecast of 6.5% economic growth rate in FY24 arising from oil production cut by the OPEC, troubles in the financial sector in developed markets impeding cash flows and elevated risks to the monsoon rains from El Nino which could impact farm output and prices.
