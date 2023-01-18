Economic growth no longer requires rising emissions3 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 08:33 PM IST
- Now this decoupling must accelerate
Good news on the fight against climate change can be hard to find. Targets are missed, promises are broken and the planet gets hotter. But as worthies from across the world meet in Sharm el-Sheikh for the latest un conference to pledge to do more to tackle this enormous problem, there is at least one reason for optimism. A large and growing group of mostly rich countries has severed the link between economic growth and rising emissions of greenhouse gases.