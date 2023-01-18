Economic growth no longer requires rising emissions

Hearteningly, there are reasons to think such an acceleration is possible. So far, decoupling has been achieved largely by reducing the energy needed per unit of output. But there are big gains to be had from making energy greener in the first place. Thanks to investment in renewables and greater electrification, such gains could soon be realised. That might even boost long-term growth: an economy that must scrimp and save to conserve energy is less dynamic than one in which power is green, abundant and cheap.

