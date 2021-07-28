Economic momentum rebounds from May nadir but outlook still uncertain

The ease of living segment stands all red for the third straight month. Inflation showed little sign of a let-up, staying above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit. High input prices, global commodity inflation, and rising crude prices are all either showing up in retail prices, or are likely to do so soon. Factory-gate inflation is already high, and several sectors are passing on their costs to consumers. Such pressures could curb any “meaningful softening" in core inflation, which excludes prices of volatile items such as food and fuel, this year, said ICICI Securities in a note to clients on 13 July. Analysts expect an upward revision to inflation projections by the RBI when it discusses monetary policy next week.

