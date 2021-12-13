Economic normalisation continues despite Omicron risks: Nomura

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Despite Omicron risks, neither policy restrictions nor public fear factor appear to have had any impact on mobility so far, which is supporting a further normalisation in services
The Nomura India Business Resumption Index rose to a record-high of 115.8 for the week ended 12 December from a downwardly revised 112.9 in the prior week. The uptick was led by all sub-components, said Nomura. Despite concerns over Omicron variant of covid-19, the business resumption index is now nearly 16 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels.
“Despite Omicron risks, neither policy restrictions nor public fear factor appear to have had any impact on mobility so far, which is supporting a further normalisation in services. Also, after supply-constraint induced declines in August and September, industrial output growth rose sequentially in October, although its pace appears to be plateauing," Nomura said in a report on 13 December.
Mobility indicators rose, led by the Google workplace (4 pp over the week) and retail & recreation (2 pp) indices, and the Apple driving index (2.9 pp). The labour participation rate picked up to 41.4% from 40.5%, its highest in eight weeks, and power demand reversed last week’s fall (a 3.7% week-on-week gain after a 5.6% decline).
According to Nomura, India remains at risk of virus setbacks since those fully vaccinated account for only 37.5% of the overall population. Yet, data thus far suggest that incremental growth momentum in Q4 may be driven more by services and re-opening and less by industry.
Meanwhile, the index of industrial production (IIP) data released on Friday showed growth rose to 3.2% year-on-year in October from an upwardly revised 3.3% in September.
According to Nomura, a sectoral breakdown suggests two key pockets of weakness – capital goods and consumer durables. The weakness likely reflects production bottlenecks, such as a shortage of coal and chips. Car production has started to recover: it rose ~25% month-on-month in October, after contracting by 38% in September. Other categories such as primary, infrastructure and consumer non-durables showed an incremental improvement.