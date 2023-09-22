Economic outlook bright but high oil prices a concern: FinMin2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST
The government expects economic activity to maintain momentum and private sector investments to pick up going ahead.
New Delhi: India's economic outlook for FY24 remains bright, with economic activity maintaining its momentum and food prices cooling down. However, rising oil prices remain a concern, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic review for August.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message